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Solomons stars bring skill and smiles to Young hockey

<p>Melwyn Makana (back left) and Juninia Mahika (front left) have been welcome additions to Young\\'s hockey community. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Melwyn Makana (back left) and Juninia Mahika (front left) have been welcome additions to Young\\'s hockey community. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Melwyn Makana (back left) and Juninia Mahika (front left) have been welcome additions to Young's hockey community. PHOTOS: Supplied

International players bolster Young hockey on and off the field
Russ Haylock
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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