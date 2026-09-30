Solomons stars bring skill and smiles to Young hockey

When Juninia Mahika and Melwyn Makana first turned up for a game of hockey at Sawpit Gully Oval in Young, whispers went around that the pair had played internationally. Encouraged to come and play by friend and now teammate Edwin Chan, they have been welcomed into the small but tightknit local hockey community. The duo were part of the Solomon Islands national team at the Pacific Games in 2023, playing the Hockey 5s event and picking up the silver medal. Moving to Australia last year as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, Mahika and Makana work in Cootamundra but live and play sport in Young. “We love the hockey community here, they’ve really opened up to me and Juni,” Melwyn said. “Not just during the matches, if we saw any of them along the street they wave to us and say hi, and make us feel really comfortable.” Melwyn is a defender while Juni plays up front, making them a key combination for the Penguins, who were narrowly beaten in the recent winter competition grand final. Their experience playing at home in Honiara has even helped them hone their craft in Young. “Sawpit Gully is the same as back at home, we train on the grass, so since I joined here it’s been okay for me,” Melwyn said. Young Combined Hockey Association secretary Edwina Planten said that despite being relative newcomers, Juni and Melwyn have made a lasting impression. “They’ve added a lot of skill and talent, and they love to have a laugh,” Edwina said. “They’ve been great with our juniors as well, we’re lucky to have them as fantastic role models for those younger kids. “We’re only a small hockey community, we always try to be welcoming and inclusive, so it’s lovely to know they are enjoying playing here.”