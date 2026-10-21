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State win another string to Tracey’s bow

<p>Tracey was all smiles following her recent win in Wagga. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Tracey was all smiles following her recent win in Wagga. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Tracey was all smiles following her recent win in Wagga. PHOTOS: Supplied

Matching shoes and hat the secret to Tracey's shooting success?
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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