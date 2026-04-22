Over the years Tracey Stringer has been one of many sporting stars who have helped put Boorowa on the sporting map, and this year has done it again, claiming the world title in the International Clay Target Shooting Federation's women's category.

The world championships were hosted in New Zealand in mid March.

This win was extra special for Tracey as her mother won the gold in the same event, and was named Ladies World Champion 24 years ago when the event was last hosted by New Zealand.

In that same year, her sister also claimed the bronze, and over the years, her brother has won a junior world title and her father has placed in a previous world championships also.

Tracey competed against 450 people representing more than ten countries across several categories including the women's world title, veteran's world title, junior world title and open world title.

Tracey said it was a win that she has been wanting for a very long time, and has in previous years claimed a second and third place.

"It was probably more so special that I did it this year because I knew that mum had won her gold when it was last held in Christchurch 24 years ago," she said.

"It was very special to finally have won a world title and to come home and reflect and say I have a gold, silver and bronze now."

She has been involved in clay target shooting for 20 years and it is a family sport for Tracey, with her parents, siblings, husband and kids also being involved in target shooting.

Tracey said she enjoys the family connection to shooting, growing up involved in the sport.

"I enjoy that i grew up in shooting and is very familiar to me as I come from a family of clay target shooters," she said.

Tracey said it is also a relatively low maintenance sport compared with others such as equestrian sports or sports such as football.

As well as claiming the Ladies World Championship, Tracey has also competed at the Australian National Championships, claiming a second place and third place during the event, and was also named in the Australian Open team.

Looking forward, Tracey said she is planning to attend QLD state titles in a week and then have a well earnt break for a little while until NSW State titles in October.