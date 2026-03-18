The Saturday event was the February Monthly Medals sponsored by Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and round 3 of the Men's Championships. The medal winners were Ben Baker in A Grade with 66 nett, Wayne Honeman in B Grade with 70 nett and Shane Dick won C Grade with 68 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Levi French in A Grade with 69, Craig Gault in B Grade with 84 and Ethan Newham in C Grade with 88. The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Cameron Hobbs in A Grade with 26 putts, Wayne Honeman in B Grade with 25 putts and Don Cruickshank in C Grade with 27 putts. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Pat Hatton and he received a voucher for $109. The McAlister Motors NTPs on the 7th were won by Pat Hatton in A Grade, Brendon Robinson in B Grade and Corey Lucas in C Grade.

The Australian Hotel NTPs on the 16th were won by Rhett Foreman in A Grade, Christian Rowan in B Grade and Calum McCaffery in C Grade. The ARMA Fabrications NTP on the 17th were won by Jake Veney in A Grade and Robert Bush in B Grade and Richard Hatton in C Grade.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 11th and was won by Levi French.

The McAllister Motors second shot NTPs were won by Mat McKnight in A Grade on the 3rd, Jim Glasheen in B Grade on the 9th and Shane Dick in C Grade on the 15th.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $120 on the 12th was wo not won and jackpots to $140. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Darryl Brown.

The Salami Brother Pizza awards was won by Zac Sell. Balls went down to 75 nett on a countback and there were 89 players.

Sunday was round four of the Terry Brothers Carpet Court Men Championships. The daily sponsors were Mick Slater, Wayne Hewson and Craig Watson. The winners were James French in A Grade with 63 nett, Wayne Honeman in B Grade with 73 nett and Will Albert in C Grade with 63 nett.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Andrew Miller and he received a voucher for $82. The McAlister Motors NTPs on the 7th were won by Andrew Miller in A Grade, Tom McKnight in B Grade and Aaron Moloney in C Grade. The Australian Hotel NTPs on the 16th were won by Zac Williams in A Grade and Jim Glasheen in B Grade.

The ARMA Fabrications NTP on the 17th were won by Rhett Foreman in A Grade, Adam Holmes in B Grade and Aaron Moloney in C Grade. The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Tim Norman. Balls went down to 75 nett on a countback and there were 101 players.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court Club Championships drew field of over 100 for each of the first 3 rounds. Levi French is the first player in 35 years to win both the A.Grade & Junior scratch titles. He is also the youngest player to do so eclipsing Sam Page for the honour. Levi shot 288 beating the next best by 12 strokes. Aaryn Murfit was runner up in A Grade with a score of 300. The B Grade scratch winner was Robert Bush with 346 from Tom Mcknight with 347. The C Grade scratch winner was Ethan Newham with 362 from Will Albert with 369.

The handicap results were in A Grade Andrew Miller with 307 nett from Mark Crutcher with 312 nett. The B Grade handicap winner was Wayne Honeman with 290 nett from Brendon Robinson 291 nett. The C Grade handicap winner was Robert Norton with 288 nett from Colin Blizzard with 302 nett.

Thank you to our fantastic sponsors Terry Brothers Carpet Court, Young Services Club, Ray White Young & Harden, Nolans Shearing, Hamblin’s Amcal Pharmacy, Pat Hatton Golf, Connelly’s Office National, Watson Toyota, ARMA Fabrications, Australian Hotel and McAlister Motors.

Upcoming events- Saturday, 21 March is a single stableford sponsored by Crutcher Developments. Saturday, 28 March- 4BBB sponsored by Young Fruit Barn.

With the conclusion of the Men's Championships the WD Quality cuts Sunday medley returns next Sunday, 22 March.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Larry Marks with 38 points and he won 12 balls. Runner up was Chris Keevil (9 balls) with 34 points on a countback from Laurie Brown (7 balls), Phil Mitchell (5 balls), Frank Lincoln (3 balls) and Craig Watson (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Ben Baker and he received a voucher for $41. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 60 players.

The Friday medley was won by Gavin Marshall with 39 points and he won 6 balls. Runner up was Barisha Batinich (4 balls) with 38 points, Andrew Miller (3 balls) had 36 points and Spud Smithers (2 balls) had 34 points on a countback. The Pro Pin was won by Andrew Miller and he received a voucher for $13. Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 21 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Josh Moles with 54 nett. The runner up was Allan Anderson with 55 nett from Anthony Webb with 57 nett There were 13 players.

Next Sunday there will be a stroke event off the white markers sponsored by Allan Anderson, Darren & Jono Eastwood. Tee off is 7.30 am to 8.00am.