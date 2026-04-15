The Young Yabbies have returned from their first round match up against Grenfell with some mixed results with the men's squad defeating the Goannas 34 -7.

However, the Young Yabbettes faced a strong Grenfell squad and were outpaced on the day 43-7.

Young Yabbies's Andrew Rice said the men's match was full of patience in the first half and they made a lot of mistakes because it was their first hit out since assembling the team five weeks ago.

In the second half the Yabbies gained in confidence and momentum, and ran the ball up the middle really hard before swinging out wide.

During the second half they claimed four tries and were able to claim the bonus point with the win.

Mr Rice said they only had one lapse in their defence conceding the one try to Grenfell, but the the Yabbies' defence was pretty outstanding for most of the game.

While they are happy with the win, Mr Rice said he feels the scoreboard doesn't really reflect the tenacity and grit Grenfell were showing.

"They threw quite a bit at us throughout the game, but we just had a bit more fitness to get that result," he said.

Coming up this weekend Young will be hosting the Cauliflower Club on Saturday, 18 April.

Three points went to Ben Jones, 2 points went to Saiasi Cagileta and 1 point went to Harry Nuthall and player's player was Aidan Kain.

The Men's try scorers were Saiasi Cagileta, Ratu Delasau, Paula Ravuga and Ilisavani Nadakuca. Ben Jones was credited with four conversions and two penalty goals.

In the women's match Zoe Mcrae scored a try and Victoria Hegyi scored a conversion.

The Cauliflower Club is a rugby organisation that travels country NSW and plays rugby matches. The aim of these weekends or games is to raise money for people who suffer disabilities and rugby related injuries, monies raised go back into that area to be used for those injuries.

While they will be in town, there will be a 9 Hole Ambros on Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend there will be a Junior coaching clinic hosted by the Cauliflower Club which also includes Wallabies.

The main event will see the Cauliflower Club take on the Yabs Old boys and will be followed by the main season games between Young and the Harden Red Devils in both men’s and women’s.

Presentations, live band, live auction, and the festivities to follow at the Australian Hotel, with some former Wallabies expected to be in attendance speaking.