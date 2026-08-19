Members of the Hennessy Catholic College Equestrian Team have achieved outstanding results at recent interschools competitions, showcasing their talent, dedication and sportsmanship.

At the OAGS Winterschools Competition in Cudal, Emma, Ashleigh and Phoebe all earned Reserve Champion honours in their respective disciplines. Emma was named Reserve Champion in Showjumping, Ashleigh Reserve Champion in Dressage, and Phoebe Reserve Champion in Show Rider.

Ava competed in the Show Horse section of the State Interschools Competition where she qualified for the nationals.

The team's success continued at the NSW State Interschools Competition at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre (SIEC), where Emma, Ava and Ashleigh proudly represented Hennessy.

Emma competed in Showjumping, Ava in Show Horse, and Ashleigh in Dressage and Combined Training.

Hennessy Catholic College's Amanda Cooke said all riders performed exceptionally well and were wonderful ambassadors for the College.

Ava and Ashleigh have now qualified to represent New South Wales at the National Interschools Championships in Werribee this September, which Ms Cooke said is a fantastic achievement that reflects their hard work and commitment to the sport.

"The Hennessy community is incredibly proud of all our riders and congratulates them on their success and their excellent representation of the College," Ms Cooke said.