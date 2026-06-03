The Young Yabbies have had a strong fortnight of football claiming wins against Temora and Condobolin.

The Yabbies travelled to take on Condobolin on Saturday May 30 and came away with a close run 25-24 win against the determined Rams squad.

Young Yabbies' Andrew Rice said Condobolin is always a tough place to get a win in and it was good to get the result.

"They're an excellent outfit and they definitely made us work for it," he said,

Condobolin got an try in early in the game, before Young were able to put points on the board with a penalty goal. However Condobolin hit back in quick succession with another try bringing the scores to 12-3.

The Yabbies ere able to hold the Condobolin attack off for the rest of the first half, however a quick raid by Young with three minutes on the clock before the half time with Ethan Miller snagging the try bringing the score to 12-10 by half time.

Mr Rice said coming out of the half time break Ciondobolin were able to crash over Young's defence to put another try on the board.

Young were able to improve on their defence and were able to score another penalty goal to bring the score up to 17-13 in favour of Condobolin.

For the next twenty minutes Condobolin put on the pressure, however the Yabbies defence held up and kept turning them away.

Liam Miller caught a lucky intercept at the Yabbies' five metre line and ran the ball up 60 metres before kicking it ahead. Young's five eighth Ben Jones managed to regather and score under the post putting Young ahead 20-17.

Condobolin hit right back with a try putting the score to 24-20 with ten minutes to go.

Young were able to keep the pressure on Condobolin with Oliver Edwards securing Young's last try of the game to put them ahead 25-24.

Condobolin were able to have one last crack at the scoreboard in the last 5 minutes with a penalty, however they were unable to make the goal.

This week the Yabbettes had the bye.

This round followed on from the Adam McGregor Memorial Day matches against Temora.

Along with showcasing great football, the day also served as a fundraiser for local suicide prevention initiatives with $15,000 being raised on the day.

The Yabbettes had a tough game on their hands against the top of the table Tuskerettes, however they put the visitors through their paces.

Despite the full time score of 38–20 to Temora, the Yabbettes strong teamwork and defence to stymie much of Temora's attacks.

In the opening half of the men's match the Yabbies were defending in their own half for extended periods, with strong exits continually forcing Temora back downfield.

Smart game management and the decision to take the points from inside the 40 on several occasions saw the Yabbies head into halftime with a deserved 9–3 lead.

The game opened up in the second half with a strong Yabbies attack, however the home side were soon down to 13 players due to epeated infringements at the breakdown which Temora capitalised on.

However Young were able to strike back and widen their lead to finish the match 22-10.

This weekend will be a general bye, and next weekend they will be hosting Grenfell.