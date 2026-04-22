The Young Cherrypickers have had a strong start to the season, despite a couple of close losses when they came up against the South City Bulls on Sunday, 19 April.

The first grade squad along with the league tag squad were able to settle into the season with each side claiming a win, while the women's tackle and reserve grade squads had a tough loss.

The first grade squad had a tough and gritty win over the South City Bulls, with a final score of 34-28 and Cherrypickers' Andrew Smith said it was a good win, after coming back from an 18-nil deficit to begin with.

With a couple of injuries to key players Mr Smith said South City are a really good side and made them really work for it.

"It definitely put a big long pre season into perspective with how fit the guys were. I think that's what got us over the line in the end, the guys just never gave up," he said.

In the League tag match the Cherrypickers held firm to defeat the South City bulls 26-0, which was a terrific first win for them, Mr Smith said.

"Keeping a side to nil is as good as putting a score on them. Defence was spot on and the attack was good," he said.

Mr Smith said the league tag squad have turned it around from last year and have a relatively new side with some players having come up from last year's 16's joined by some new players to join the returning players.

"They've got a lot of speed and skill and a terrific first up win for them."

The women's tackle squad faced a slightly more difficult match, going down 26-8 against South City.

Mr Smith said the squad had some players out due to injuries or away for the week and faced off against South City with around 13 players.

Despite potentially having a slow start, Mr Smith said when they get everyone back and working together they will be fine heading into the rest of the season.

Across to the reserve grade, the Cherrypickers were defeated in a close game 30-32 against a strong South City outfit.

"It's not bad when you can have such a small deficit to a good side when you are still gelling and have s fairly young side," Mr Smith said.

Looking forward, the Cherrypickers will have a bye this weekend and will return next week where they will face off against Temora.

Mr Smith said while the weekend off may create a stop-start to the start of the season, it will give them a chance to have some players return from injuries ready to face Temora.

"We always take them very seriously, they're a good side. But we're certainly up to the task," he said.