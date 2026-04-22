The Harden Hawks have had a strong start to their 2026 season with both the Hawks and Hawkettes claiming victory in the first and second rounds of the competition.

The Hawks defeated Googong 50 to 6 during the first round on Saturday, 11 April and followed this up with a 38-nil win against the Snowy River Bears during the second round on Saturday, 18 April.

The Hawkettes defeated their counterparts from Googong on 11 April 50-6 and backed this up on 18 April when they defeated the Snowy River Bears League Tag squad 48-nil

Hawks coach Nick Halls said they are happy with the start of the season and putting two wins under the belt.

Mr Halls said it is early days yet and everyone is still motivated and fresh, but he said he is not sure if they have as connected pre season as he'd like in terms of group training, but they can't complain about two wins.

The Hawks defence is looking good at this stage, only conceding one try over the first two rounds and Mr Halls said they want that to be their base as having a good strong defensive profile is a good place to start.

Hawkettes coach Georgia Smith said they have had a pretty good start to the season.

Ms Smith said they have been getting good numbers at training and have been working hard with some longer and harder training sessions over the last few weeks.

Compared to the last few years, Ms Smith said they have had pretty solid numbers of reserves which has been really helpful having so many ready each week.

Throughout their pre season and heading into the early season Ms Smith said they have been doing a lot of fitness work which always gets them over the top of teams as they have a squad that play a full 50 minutes without dropping off/

While they have a general bye this weekend coming, the Hawks and Hawkettes will be returning on Saturday, 2 May in a grand final rematch against Bungendore Tigers.

Ms Smith said they will be really preparing hard to face off against Bungendore as they will have a few players away which will require a bit of a reshuffle on the field.

Looking at their opponents, Ms Smith said Bungendore are always a team that can also bring anything out on the day.