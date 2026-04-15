The Saturday event was a 2 person ambrose sponsored by Scott Nolan and Nolan Shearing. The winners were Mylan and Hugo Davidson with 60.75 nett and the runners up were Tim Findlay and Nicholas Cain with 61.25 nett.

The Watson Toyota NTP’s were won by Nicholas Cain on the 7th and Steve Smith on the 17th. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Nicholas Cain and he received a voucher for $61.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 10th and was won by Ben Baker and Pat Hatton on a card draw. The Ian Page card draw was won by Mark Shipp and the Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Craig Watson and Tom Burnett. Balls went down to 64.25 nett and there were 67 players.

The final of the Ray White scratch match play will be played on Sunday 26 April and spectators are invited to come along. Levi French will play Mat McKnight in A Grade. Shaun Rolfe is the B Grade finalist and Col Blizzard has made the C Grade final.

Upcoming events- Saturday, 18 April is the John Hamblin Memorial Stableford- locals V renegades. Friday, 24 April is the Young RSL Veterans Wellbeing Golf Day 2 person ambrose.

Entry is $40 per person and includes lunch. Free for current and ex-service Defence members and their families. Names in from 8am. Shotgun start. No experience needed.

Saturday 25 April is a single stableford sponsored by Rick Oliver. Monday, 27 April is a public holiday medley stableford.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Ben Baker with 40 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Josh Andrews (8 balls) with 36 points from Jamie Callaghan (6 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Wayne Hewson (4 balls), Patrick FitzGerald (3 balls) and Peter Hamblin (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Andrew Miller and he received a voucher for $47. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 58 players.

The Friday medley returns this week.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Jono Eastwood with 55 nett on a countback from Darren Eastwood. Peter Sykes was third with 56 nett. There were 9 players.

Blind Golf News - Recently Tony Telfer and his Caddie/Assistant (Jeff Regan) competed at the Rosebud Country Club in Victoria. Tony was runner-up in the Blind Golf Victoria Masters event played on March 23-24 with Rounds of 43 & 37 Points. He was beaten on a countback.

Tony continued his good form into the Blind Golf Victoria & RCC Championship played on March 26/27. Tony was the Overall Winner with rounds of 40 & 35 points for a Championship total of 75 Pts.