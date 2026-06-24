Despite some gloomy weather on Saturday the Young Cherrypickjers first grade squad were able to come away with a win over Albury Thunder.

It was a little less successful for the Pickers' reserve grade and league tag squad who both came away with losses to strong Albury outfits.

The Under 18's squad didn't have the opportunity to run out with the Albury under 18s submitting a forfeit this week.

Young Cherrypickers' Andrew Smith said the reserve grade were down a few players with some injuries and others out due to availability, so they had to call on a few first grade players to give them a hand.

Mr Smith said it was good to see them put their hand up and help out.

While the Pickers reserve grade were very competitive in the first half, but Albury got the better of them in the second half.

Despite the loss, Mr Smith said the 38-18 final score showed a pretty good effort from the reserve grade.

In the first grade, the Cherrypickers finished the game 22-12 defeating the visiting Albury squad.

Despite the atrocious conditions, Mr Smith said it was a pretty tight tussle and the Pickers handled it pretty well, and their completion rate was pretty high,

"They handled the ball well for the wet weather," he said,

"The forwards in the middle were pretty outstanding, along with a few guys on the outside."

Despite the long trip Albury, Mr Smith said they came to play and definitely put it to the home side.

However the Pickers were able to fight them off for the win, and this week had welcomed a few of the younger players on, including Sam Scott making his debut off the bench.

Mr Smith said they will continue the trend of bringing the younger players through and developing them through the squad.

In the league tag match, Albury proved to be strong on the day, defeating the Pickers 38-0.

The Pickers League tag squad will return to training to work on those areas which they need to before taking on the top of the table Brothers Wagga this week coming.

Mr Smith said the Pickers league tag squad will have to be at their best when they take on Brothers this week coming.

This week coming all five grades of the Cherrypickers will be heading to take on Brothers Wagga, including the league tag, women's tackle, under 18s, reserve grade and first grade squads.