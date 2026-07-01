The Harden Hawks have had two strong wins over Snowy River when they travelled to Jindabyne over the weekend to take on the Bears.

The Hawks claimed a 38-10 win over the Snowy River Bears, while the Hawkettes fresh from a week off came away with a 70-0 win over the Bears.

Harden's Nick Halls said it was a big week with a long travel time, but getting down there and taking the two points is important.

While it was a long trip, Mr Halls said it was a team effort from the Hawks, though Casey Wall had a good game and Jayden Cutting had a good kicking game.

"Everyone contributed, it was pretty tradesman-like I would suggest. It was a good team performance," Mr Halls said.

Matt Holmes and Casey Wall split the player's player award.

Looking forward to this weekend it will be a grand final replay for the Hawks as they come up against Bungendore.

Mr Halls said he expects it to be a big game and Bungendore will be very motivated to take on the Hawks, particularly after their round three win against them, and the last two grand final matchups.

"It's going to be a good challenge and that's on this week," he said.

When taking on Bungendore, they will have several players returning from injuries and other absences,

In the Hawkettes game, Harden's Georgia Smith said it was a huge win which was nice.

Ms Smith said going into the game they knew they needed to put some points on the board after last week's forfeit by Googong as their for and against was a little lower than what they may have gotten.

"The girls worked really hard at training this week and put out everything I asked on the field," she said.

This weekend the Hawkettes will be taking on Bungendore and are expecting a tougher game.

Following their draw in round three, Ms Smith said they are hoping to come away with the win after getting the draw last time.