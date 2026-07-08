The Young Cherrypickers have had a strong showing against South City Bulls over the weekend, returning with wins in the under 18s, league tag and first grade games.

Young's Andrew Smith said all grades played terrifically, despite there being a lot of players out due to injuries across all grades.

In the women's tackle match, the Cherrypickers faced a strong South City squad with a few players out to injuries and a couple more going down to injuries during the match.

However the Cherrypickers women's tackle squad were able to muster and keep the scores close, despite the 20-12 loss.

In the women's league tag match, they put in a good effort and came together well, Mr Smith said, to walk away with a 12-4 win.

Mr Smith said it was good for the girls to get back in the winning circle, and despite being down a few players, they were much improved on the previous week.

Across the under 18's match, the Cherrypickers defeated the top of the table South City side 20-12.

Like many of the other Cherrypickers squads over the weekend, they were down a few players due to injuries and had some playing up from the under 16's squad.

Mr Smith said the under 18s had an amazing effort on the day to come away from their home ground to win against South City who were undefeated before then this season.

While the Cherrypickers reserve grade had a 34-14 loss to South City, Mr Smith said they did well to put a side on the park as they had several players up from the younger grades due to several players being out injured.

Despite this, Mr Smith said they put forward a great effort and they have a good group of core players.

To wrap up the day, the Cherrypickers came away with a strong 43-10 win against the South City Bulls and also winning the Challenge Cup.

Mr Smith described the second half of the game the best football the team has played all year, which was reflected on the scoreboard.

This weekend coming, the Young Cherrypickers will be taking on Temora.