Four students from Murrumburrah High School have qualified for the State Cross Country Championships after claiming strong results at the Riverina Cross Country event on Friday, 12 June.

Sam Manwaring, Landen Vasquez, Louis Abnett and Mia Hocking have all qualified for the State Cross Country Championships which are set to take place at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre on 21 July.

Mia Hocking has claimed her place in the CHS State Cross Country Championships.

Landen and Louis qualified for the state championships in the under 17 boys category, Mia qualified in the 18 year old girls and Louis qualified in the 13 year old boys age category.

Sam qualified with his sixth place finish at the Riverina Cross Country event and has qualified for the state championships for several years previously.

In the lead up to the Riverina Cross Country, Sam said he trained by running as much as possible and aims to keep this up in the lead up to the state championships.

Sam said he enjoys racing against the other runners every year.

Louis Abnett has qualified for the state cross country championships in the 13 year old boys category.

This was the first year that Landen has qualified for the State Cross Country Championships, with his 8th place finish at the Riverina competition.

In the lead up to the Riverina Cross Country race, Landen went for some runs with Sam around town, and has no real training plans for the State Championships.