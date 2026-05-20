Eleven teams from the club made the trek down to Albury on Sunday, 17 May.

Young Junior Rugby Club's Ben Reid said while he hadn't seen all of the results as of Monday, the club has some pretty strong results over the day.

The gala day was also part of a three day event called the Riverina Rugby Roundup, which also saw all clubs in the seniors and juniors within the Southern Inland Rugby Union community play across the weekend from May 15 to 17.

This was the first year the Riverina Rugby Roundup was hosted, with Mr Reid saying it was a weekend and a good initiative.

Mr Reid said gala days such as these are huge for player development, and all clubs from the zone came to the gala day which gives them the opportunity to play against other teams they don't usually play against.

He said this gives them an opportunity to see where the teams sit inn the competition.

While this is not the first time they have travelled to Albury to compete in a full gala day, Mr Reid said this is the first time in a couple years they have competed in a gala day at Albury.

Along with full gala days, the competition also hosts half gala days which allows for half the teams in the zone to compete in one town, and the other half of the zone's teams compete at a different location.

Given the large geographic spread of the zone, junior rugby is played every second weekend, and while they only play every fortnight, Mr Reid said they still play the same amount of games a year, with two games played during every game day.

Young will be hosting the next half gala day on Sunday 31 May.

Mr Reid said junior rugby has been growing pretty well in Young over the last few years, with the club fielding around 220 players this year.