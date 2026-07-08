In what will be a top of the table clash, the Harden Red Devils are preparing to take on the Boorowa Goldies this weekend.

In the lead up to this weekend, the Red Devils had last weekend off and faced a strong Temora outfit the weekend before, on Saturday 27 June.

The Red Devils were able to defeat Temora 33-31 while the She Devils were unfortunately defeated 40-nil.

Harden's Charlie Brown said they played a tight game in the men's match, but they probably made it tighter on themselves.

While he admits it may not have been their best performance, Mr Brown said they were happy to walk away from the game with a win.

In the women's match, Mr Brown said Temora are a strong team and a tough team to beat, particularly at home.

The She Devils will notch that loss up to experience, Mr Brown said and they will be looking forward to taking on Boorowa this weekend.

Mr Brown is hopeful they can put on a strong showing against Boorowa and maintain their position on the ladder to secure a finals berth, which will be a great result.

In the men's match, this will be a top of the table clash, with Mr Brown saying Boorowa are good side and have been for a few years.

He said it is pretty important for them to put a good foot forward and knock Boorowa off a bit, and going into the business end of the season this match may determine who will finish as minor premiers before the finals series.

"We really need to put in a good week at training and hopefully we can go there and repeat the performance we put in at home," he said.