On Wednesday 1 July the ladies played a single stableford sponsored by The Services Club. Only one voucher as there were only 7 players.

Cathy Marshall came in with the best score of the day with 34 points, followed closely by Liz Harding 33 points. Balls went down to 32 points.

Saturday 4 July was a single stroke fifth Golf NSW medal round. Sponsored by The Services Club and Libby Plumley and there were 18 players. Rachel Dorman took the winning voucher with 70 nett on a c/b from Liz Harding, balls went down to 79 nett.

There were a few birdies, Rachel the 13th, Justine the 7th and Liz the 1st a great birdie. NTP sponsored by Gail Hanigan 16th not struck, 7th not struck and C grade 13th Mylan Davidson.

Medals Div 1 Liz Harding, Div 2 Michele Blizzard and Div 3 Marg Kinlyside. Four ladies played in the WD Quality Cuts medley stableford on Sunday.

Wednesday was a single stableford, Saturday was a 4bbb sponsored by Hilltops Physio, the following week is the Weethalle and Ariah Park Pinehurst foursomes two day tournament.

On Wednesday 8 July we played a single stableford sponsored by The Services Club and Liz Harding. Betty Stanton had a great round with 36pts and Liz Harding was second with 35pts.

These two also played the final of the mid week matchplay last Monday with Liz taking the win on the 16th. Thank you, Ros Anderson, for your continued sponsorship of this event.

There were 19 players, with four ladies visiting from Grenfell. The balls went down to 27 pts c/b and Justine and Leanne birdied the 13th, well done.

On Saturday 11 July we played a 4bbb sponsored by Hilltops Physio, Karen Hamilton-Gibbs and Marg Kinlyside.

Trish Miller and Cath Johnson were the winners with 48pts, Liz Harding and Pauline Collier second with 45pts, Libby Callaghan and Liz both had 39 individual points, well done.

The ball comp was done on the 4 ball and went down to 42pts.

PH Golf NTP 17th by Chris Keevil, great shot. Liz had a birdied on the 8th and we had 19 players. The drive of the day possibly belonged to Leanne, off the fence at the16th no idea where it went, hit a provisional to land at the front of the green. First drive, ball on the green, two putts easy par.

On Wednesday the ladies playing at home will play a single Par and Saturday is a single stableford. Also, on Wednesday, Weethalle will host their annual tournament and the first round of the Madge trophy.

On Thursday, Ariah Park will host their annual tournament and the second round of the Madge trophy.

The event is a Pinehurst foursome, 9:30am registration for a shot gun start at 10am. Good luck to those travelling to playing the two days. Enjoy the f