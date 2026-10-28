Winner winner Bin Chicken dinner

The Criterion Hotel Young Bin Chickens have recorded their first win of the South West Slopes Cricket League (SWSCL) season, defeating the Temora Exies Renegades by six wickets. Craig Hambrook was the star for the Bin Chickens, getting them off and running with two wickets before Exies had registered a run. Father and son duo Adam and Harry Swanston dug in, putting on 25 before young opener Harry was out caught off the bowling of Carl Ross. Jamie Bell helped to stem the flow briefly, but when he and Swanston (19) fell in quick succession the score stood at 5-37. Ben Logue and Sarah Oliver were able to put together a partnership of 18, but when they were dismissed by Hambrook the Renegades were in real trouble. Rory McRae picked up the last wicket, bowling the nine-man Exies batting line up out for 60. Hambrook’s figures of 4-7 from six overs marked him as chief destroyer, while Carl Ross finished with tidy figures of 2-17. The Bin Chickens didn’t have it all their own way in the chase, with Hambrook the first man out to Harry Swanston’s left arm seam. Matthew Dunn, who played a lone hand last week against the Burrangong Bears, was dismissed for 12 to give Exies an opening. Adam Swanston then took two more wickets to give some hope, but the steady hands of Ross and Thomas O’Brien (19*) saw them home in the 20th over. The rest of the round was hit by a raft of forfeits, with Bribbaree, Boorowa and Coota Bulls A Grade all unable to field a team on the weekend. The other two matches played saw Grenfell defeat Temora Tigers A Grade, while Tigers B Grade were too good for the Shamrock Hotel Leprechauns. This Saturday the Bin Chickens travel to Temora to play the Bowling Club Tigers A Grade, while Burrangong hit the road to take on Stockinbingal.