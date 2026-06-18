The Young Yabbies have taken on a tough Grenfell outfit when they hosted the Panthers on Saturday 13 June.

While Grenfell certainly made the Yabbies work for the win in the men's match, Young's Andrew Rice said they captured the momentum they had from the wins from Temora, West Wyalong and Condobolin.,

"We stuck to our structure and game plan pretty early on and we got two quick tries and some penalties.

The first half of the match pr4oved to be a tough affair, with Grenfell going on the attack which was followed two yellow cards issued to Young's players for a couple of high tackles.

Despite the yellows, Young scored a further two penalty goals to lead 19 nil as half time approached.

With one minute left in the half a scuffle broke out and the clock was stopped.

The end result was that the second half commenced with two Yabbies and two Panthers taking no further part in the game.

Despite being down a couple of players, Mr Rice said they stuck to their game plan and kept their momentum going to score a few more tries.

Although Young had the momentum, Grenfell went on the attack getting two tries of their own, showing patience and some flair to put the points on the board.

Young were able to finish the game 45-14 and got the bonus point win - which Mr Rice said is proving a premium during this season as the competition is really tied at the top.

Standout performances for Young were Oliver Edwards and Gus Forbutt, two young guns who Mr Rice said are proving very handy for the team and playing way above their level of experience,

Player's player was Lasaro Ratu, with Mr Rice saying he had good impact throughout the game and had plenty of carries throughout the game.

In the women's match Grenfell proved to be to strong for Young, defeating the home team 48-12.

The Yabbettes were able to kick off the scoring on the day, with two early tries to bring the score up to 12-0.

However Grenfell were able to reel in the Yabbettes and overtake them showing their class on the field to win 48-12.

This weekend both squads will be heading over to take on Harden, and Mr Rice said Harden are the benchmark in the competition and everyone is looking to knock them off their perch.