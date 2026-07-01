The Young Cherrypickers have had a mixed bag when they travelled to take on Brothers Wagga for the round 9 clash on Saturday 27 June.

The First Grade and Reserve Grade squads came home with wins under their belt, however the Under 18's, Women's tackle squad and the League Tag squad were disappointed by the host club.

Cherrypickers' Andrew Smith said it was a bit of a mixed bag over the weekend and the while it was disappointing for the league tag girls to lose 64-nil, they were up against one of the top teams on the ladder and were also down a few players this week.

Mr Smith said across the club they have a few players out to injuries, but despite this, some of the Under 18s players stepped up into the Reserve squad to help them take am 18-10 win over Brothers Wagga.

"It was a good result in the end for them to get the win," he said,

Among some of the standouts in the reserve this week were Ty Ashe who had a good game in the halves, along with Jack Rolfe and Jahnayah Freeman in the back.

In the First grade game, while they did enough to get the 34-32 win over Brothers Wagga, Mr Smith said there was a few disappointment in some areas.

While there were glimpses of the quality team they are, Mr Smith said then they went back into the grind rather than putting the pedal to the medal to show their capability.

Following some reflections over the game, Mr Smith said they will be a lot better this coming week, especially with some more players expected to return from injuries.

"All in all, with the injuries we've got we still find a way to get across the line there. So that area is pleasing," he said.

Jack Rolfe made his debut in the first grade and also claimed a try.

The Girls Tackle squad went down 20-18 and the Under 18's went down 24-20 in very close games, which Mr Smith said could have gone either way.

"There could have been two more wins on the day if the footy gods had been with us, but that's just footy though," he said.

This weekend all five squads will be heading to take on South City Bulls.

This week the First Grade also have a shot at the Challenge Cup and will be looking to claim it from the Bulls.