Young Junior Rugby League is celebrating a remarkable season, with teams across every competitive age group securing their place in the upcoming Group 9 semi-finals.

It has been a standout season for the club, with the U13, U14, U15 and U16 boys’ tackle teams all earning their place in the finals, alongside the U14 League Tag team and the U14 Girls Tackle side.

The U14 and U16 boys’ tackle teams finished the regular season as minor premiers, highlighting their consistency and strength throughout the year.

The U15 boys also enjoyed an impressive season, finishing second on the ladder, while the U13 boys, U14 League Tag and U14 Girls Tackle teams all finished the regular season in third position.

The action-packed semi finals will take place this Saturday 22, August in Temora, with Young sides set to battle it out for their chance to progress to next weekend’s grand finals, which will be held in Junee.

Young Junior Rugby League's Patricia Hunt said with every competitive age group represented in the semi-finals, the achievement is a significant one for Young Junior Rugby League and reflects the commitment of the players, coaches, volunteers and families who have supported the teams throughout the season.

"Saturday promises to be a huge day for the Young sides, with every team fighting for their place in the Group 9 grand finals," Ms Hunt said.

For the players, the focus now turns to performing when it matters most, with a grand final berth just one game away.

"So, let’s get behind our teams! Young Junior Rugby League is calling on the Young community to get out to Temora this Saturday and show our players just how much love and support they have behind them," Ms Hunt said.

"Whether it’s cheering from the sideline, wearing the club colours or simply being there to support the players, every bit of encouragement can make a difference. Our young athletes have worked hard all season, and now is the time for the whole Young community to get behind them."

Ms Hunt said with plenty on the line and Young teams across all competitive age groups ready to take the field, supporters can expect a thrilling weekend of junior rugby league action.