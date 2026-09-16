Young ladies golfers win Pennant

By LEANNE SLATER - Young Golf Club Liz and Leanne defeated Sally and Jill from Gundagai, Justine and Libby defeated Di and Judy from Temora, Cathy and Estelle defeated Lorraine and Jenny from Tumut. Young haven’t won this event since 2018. Congratulations ladies, our home ground advantage obviously helped us. Wednesday the 9th we played our last Golf NSW medal round sponsored by The Services Club and Cathy Johnson. We had 12 players, Mylan Davidson was the clear winner with 69 nett and second was Helen Hamblin with 71 nett on a countback to Leanne Slater. Medals A Grade Leanne 71, B Grade Trish Miller 74 and C Grade Mylan 69. NTP sponsored by Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds A Grade 16th Leanne, B Grade 7th Sandra and C Grade 13th Libby C. Balls went down to 77 on a countback. Birdies were scored by Gail the 8th and Libby C 13th. Chris, Marie and Carolyn played in the medley stableford, Chris birdied the 16th for a four pointer and Carolyn had a four pointer. On Thursday Liz, Leanne and Justine played in the Yass Open tournament. Justine was 3rd in A Grade nett with 76 and Liz won the overall visitors trophy. Saturday 12th the weather was glorious for a game of golf. The event was a single stableford sponsored by The Services Club and Liz Harding and there were 17 players. Rachel Dorman had a great round off the blue tees for 44 stableford points. Second was Noela Hardman with 38 points on a countback to Gail Hanigan. Noela has played herself into some form, well done honey bunch. PH Golf NTP 17th Noela for a birdie and four points. Balls went down to 35pts on a countback. Rachel birdied the 3rd 8th and 15th all for 4 points and Jan birdied the 7th for four points, Marg and Darnai each had a four pointer. Wednesday 16th is a 4BBB sponsored by Tester Porter and Saturday the 19th is a 4BBB medley stableford and the qualifying round for the mixed match play. The day is sponsored by Mark and Joy McCormick and the lady golfers. Organise yourself a partner and support this event.