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Young ladies golfers win Pennant

<p>Justine, Libby, Liz, Cathy, Estelle and Leanne after their home course win. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Justine, Libby, Liz, Cathy, Estelle and Leanne after their home course win. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Justine, Libby, Liz, Cathy, Estelle and Leanne after their home course win. PHOTO: Supplied

On Sunday 13 September in glorious weather South West Ladies Golf Association held their annual pennant day hosted by Young.
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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