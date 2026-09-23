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Young Pacers in the USA

<p>Callum and Kaelan together as part of a Team Oz trip. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Callum and Kaelan together as part of a Team Oz trip. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Callum and Kaelan together as part of a Team Oz trip. PHOTO: Supplied

The two 18-year-olds travel to America with hopes of a college offer
September 23, 2026 • 05:27
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 05:28

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