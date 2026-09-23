Young Pacers in the USA

Young basketball prodigies Kaelan Dal Molin and Callum Holt have signed with American prep school academies, jetting off to the States for six months of training. Kaelan flies out next week to join Mack Attack in Los Angeles, California, while Callum is already at Ascending Life in Phoenix, Arizona. The Young Pacers juniors might be in different cities they share high ambitions for their future on the court. Both have joined programs that prepare players for the college basketball circuit. The duo both stand at over 6’3”, with Callum playing mostly as a shooting guard while Kaelan plays small or power forward. Callum Holt (centre) with his teammates at Ascending Life in Phoenix, Arizona. Distance has never put the boys off however, with both travelling to Canberra for the last two seasons to play in the ACT Senior Premier League. Chris Holt is the president of the Young Pacers and said he is proud of the two boys for the effort they’ve put in to get this far, and for continuing to chase their dreams. “They’ve put a lot into it, the training and the behind the scenes, and the expense, it’s not a scholarship to go over,” Chris said. “To think that we’ve got these country kids getting these opportunities is just amazing. “They’ll be playing 40 to 50 games in six months while they’re over there. “The boys still have to work really hard to prove themselves, but it puts them in with a good chance of getting a college offer.” Neither Callum nor Kaelan are strangers to the US, having travelled there alongside other local players representing Team Oz. Team Oz is a program run by highly respected coach Warren Rosen, giving young Aussie players an opportunity to look into the basketball scene in the US. Basketball runs in the blood of the Holt family, Callum’s younger brother Liam also represented Team Oz at the age of 15.