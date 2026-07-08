Young Pony Club Camp will carry one of the town’s long-running equestrian traditions into another winter, with about 85 riders expected to take part in five days of riding, learning and camp life.

The annual camp will be held across the Young Showground and Young Pony Club grounds from July 5 to 10, bringing together young riders, horses, families, instructors and volunteers for an intensive week of horse education.

Young Pony Club president, Barry Matthews said the camp had been part of the club’s history for almost eight decades.

Young Pony Club was formed in 1946 and held its first camp in 1947. Since then, the camp has run every year except for the two years lost to COVID.

Mr Matthews said this year’s camp would be the club’s 77th camp across 79 years.

“It’s a tradition of the Young Pony Club,” he said.

The camp is expected to include riders aged from about eight through to 17, with participants travelling from across the state.

Mr Matthews said the week was designed to expose riders to a wide range of horse disciplines, with lessons in show jumping, cross-country jumping, dressage, show riding, polocrosse, western reining, mechanical cow, mounted games, sporting and trail riding.

Smiles, horses and perfect winter weather helped make this year’s Young Pony Club Camp another memorable week for riders.

The riders take part in four lessons a day across four-and-a-half days, giving them the chance to build skills, confidence and a stronger connection with their horses.

Mr Matthews said the camp was built around horse education, with riders learning across 14 different activities.

“The idea is to try and teach them all those events across the five days,” he said.

He said one of the most rewarding parts of camp was watching the change in riders from the start of the week to the end.

“The difference I’ve seen in children from Monday morning till Thursday is incredible,” he said.

He said riders often grew in confidence throughout the week, while their horses also became more settled and responsive through the consistency of daily work.

While the camp is a major opportunity for young riders, it is also a major volunteer effort.

Mr Matthews said the camp relied on 14 volunteer instructors and 14 volunteer group leaders, before even counting the many other people involved in setting up, feeding participants and keeping the week running.

“It is all volunteers,” he said.

He said many of the instructors took time away from work to share their skills with young riders.

Young Pony Club Camp gives riders the chance to learn, make friends and spend five days immersed in camp life, both in and out of the saddle.

The winter timing also helps make the camp possible for volunteers, with many horse people busy competing or showing throughout the rest of the year.

Behind the scenes, preparation begins long before riders arrive. Mr Matthews said planning effectively started as soon as the previous camp finished, with serious preparation beginning from January.

Mr Matthews takes three weeks off work each year to help set up, run and pack up the camp.

When contacted by the paper Mr Matthews and his father were building cross-country jumps for riders to use during the camp.

The camp also relies on local support, with businesses helping through sponsorships and raffle prizes. Windridge Farm donates pork each year to help feed the camp.

Feeding the camp is a major task in itself, with riders, parents and volunteers provided with breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Mr Matthews said the cost of owning and keeping horses had affected numbers in recent years, with this year’s camp sitting at about 85 riders. In previous years, the camp has drawn as many as 210 riders.

Despite the rising costs, the camp fee remains about $320 for the full week, including meals.

Mr Matthews said the camp’s long history meant many people in the district had their own memories of Young Pony Club Camp.

Riders built confidence and skills through daily lessons at Young Pony Club Camp, which has been part of the town’s winter tradition for generations.

Some Mercy Care residents are expected to visit during the week, continuing a tradition that has allowed older residents to reconnect with the camp, including some who attended as riders themselves many years ago.

For Mr Matthews, the camp is also a family tradition. He has been involved for about 30 years, his grandfather instructed at the camp, and his niece is among this year’s riders.

He said the long-running event remained one of the special parts of the Young Pony Club year.

“It’s incredible to see,” he said.