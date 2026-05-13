The competition between riders was fierce this year at the recent annual Forbes Pony Club Gymkhana, with two junior representatives from the Young Pony Club proudly giving it their all.

Club members Mercadez Cartwright and Charlotte Callinan attended the gymkhana in Forbes and competed in several events.

Mercadez competed in the Gymkhana alongside her five-year-old Buckskin mare named Aura.

For her tremendous hard work, she placed 1st in C Grade Showjumping, and was also awarded Reserve Champion for her age group.

Mercadez also did exceptionally well in the John Stewart Memorial barrel race event, placing 2nd overall with a blistering fast runtime of 19.898 seconds.

This time was just narrowly behind the 1st place competitor's time of 19.748 seconds.

Laura Cartwright expressed immense pride in her daughter Mercadez’s efforts, stating that she “rode beautifully”.

Charlotte Callinan competed alongside her black painted horse named Flo.

Despite only being her 2nd open Pony Club event, Charlotte showed amazing horsemanship, and placed in numerous events throughout the day.

These included 1st in Bareback Rider, 2nd in Pair of Riders, and 3rd in her PC Mount, Dressage Preliminary and Rider events.

Charlotte also achieved 2nd through to 5th placings across several sporting events.

Both girls were very proud to represent the Young Pony Club, and displayed great sportsmanship and riding ability throughout the day.

A Pony Club Gymkhana is a fun and social equestrian competition that allows riders to showcase their horsemanship, agility and speed through a series of events.

These include sporting, dressage and showjumping events where riders and their horses are judged on their confidence, skills, performance, as well as their partnership.

Both girls had a fabulous time and are looking forward to representing the Young Pony Club in many more Gymkhana events, including the upcoming Canowindra Pony Club.