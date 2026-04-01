The Harden Showground was a hive of activity on Sunday 29 March as more than 40 riders from across Zone 2 gathered for the annual Zone 2 Rally and Grading Day hosted by Harden Pony Club.

Riders travelled from clubs including Gundagai, Grenfell, Harden, Young and Canowindra, creating a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere as the 2026 Pony Club season begins to take shape.

The day provided an invaluable opportunity for riders to be graded in both show jumping and cross country ahead of a busy competition calendar. With the Pony Club NSW State Eventing and Combined Training Championships scheduled for May in Albury, and Zone 2 proudly hosting the State Show Jumping and Jumping Equitation Championships in Gundagai this October, many riders are working hard to secure their qualifications.

Zone 2 Chief Instructor Kylie Reeves and Deputy Chief Instructor Laura Delamont, along with Harden Pony Club President Courtney Jones oversaw the grading throughout the day, ensuring riders were assessed safely and consistently. Riders also benefited from the expertise of Sarah Woodhouse, who travelled from Cooma to coach.

As a member of the Pony Club NSW State Coaching Team, Sarah brought a wealth of knowledge and experience, offering riders valuable insights and guidance that elevated the quality of training across all groups.

Zone 2 expressed its sincere appreciation to Harden Pony Club for hosting the rally and welcoming visiting riders so warmly.

Looking ahead, excitement is building for the Zone 2 Regional Jumping Equitation School with Australian showjumping legend Colleen Brook on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 May 2026. The school is being hosted by Young Pony Club using their fantastic undercover arenas, providing an all weather, high quality training environment.

The cost of this school has been subsidised by Pony Club NSW and Zone 2, ensuring more riders can access this exceptional coaching opportunity & it is a great training opportunity in the lead up to the Pony Club NSW State Show Jumping and Jumping Equitation Championships in October.

Colleen Brook is one of Australia’s most accomplished show jumping riders, having represented the nation at the inaugural World Equestrian Games in Stockholm, multiple World Cup Finals, Nations Cup competitions, and over 100 World Cup events across Australia.

With strong rider turnout, expert coaching, and a calendar full of high quality training and competition opportunities, Zone 2 Pony Club is heading into the 2026 season with great momentum and enthusiasm.

Pony Club is always eager to welcome new members. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to contact their local Pony Club via social media or reach out directly to the zone at zone2pc@gmail.com for guidance and support.