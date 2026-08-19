There are exciting months ahead for Pony Club riders across the region as Zone 2 prepares to host the 2026 Pony Club NSW State Showjumping & Jumping Equitation Championships at Gundagai Showground from 30 October to 1 November.

The Championships will bring Pony Club riders and their families from across NSW to Gundagai for three days of competition and will provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase not only the region, but also the talented riders, dedicated volunteers and strong Pony Club community we have locally.

Zone 2 is made up of 10 Pony Clubs – Boorowa, Bribbaree, Canowindra, Cootamundra, Cowra, Gundagai, Grenfell, Harden, Temora and Young – and clubs and riders from across the Zone are already preparing for a busy few months.

One of the next major opportunities will be the Zone 2 Gymkhana at the beautiful Gundagai Showground on Sunday, 30 August.

The Gymkhana will feature ring events, sporting, showjumping and dressage, providing something for riders across a range of interests and experience levels.

While it will be a great day of traditional Pony Club competition in its own right, the Gymkhana will also give riders aiming towards the State Championships another valuable opportunity to get out, compete and build confidence.

Entries for the Zone 2 Gymkhana are now open through JustGo.

Zone 2 Chief Instructor Kylie Reeves said she was extremely proud of the riders and the commitment they continue to show to their horses, their clubs and their sport.

‘We have some incredibly talented young riders across our 10 clubs, but just as importantly, we have riders who are willing to learn, support each other and keep working to improve.” she said.

Preparation for the State Championships has already been underway, with Zone 2 and Pony Club NSW supporting a Regional Showjumping School with accomplished showjumping coach Ben Netherfield.

Adelaide Conron from Grenfell, riding Nulla. was Champion in the under 13 Combined Training Championships.

Kylie said training opportunities and events such as the Gymkhana were valuable for riders at every level. “The Gymkhana and our training clinics give riders the opportunity to get out, have a go and build their confidence in a supportive Pony Club environment.”

There is already plenty of evidence of the talent within Zone 2.

At the recent Pony Club NSW State Combined Training Championships in Albury, Adelaide Conron from Grenfell Pony Club was Champion, with Stella Dowell from Gundagai, representing Harden Pony Club, Reserve Champion.

Results such as these demonstrate the depth of talent developing across the Zone, with a number of riders now looking to build on their achievements as the season progresses.

There will be further opportunities to compete following the Zone Gymkhana, including the Bribbaree Pony Club Gymkhana on Sunday, 18 October, just weeks before riders from across NSW descend on Gundagai for the State Championships.

However, success isn't measured solely by State Championships, placings or ribbons. Pony Club provides opportunities for riders up to the age of 26 to develop their horsemanship, confidence and riding skills, make friendships and simply enjoy being involved with their horses.

Pony Clubs are always keen to welcome new members. Riders can attend rallies, receive instruction, improve their horsemanship and participate in club activities without ever having to enter a competition.

Anyone interested in becoming involved is encouraged to contact their local Pony Club through its social media pages, or email zone2pc@gmail.com and Zone 2 can help connect them with their nearest club.

Like many community sports, Pony Club is also navigating the increasing costs faced by families.

Zone 2 covers a considerable geographical area, meaning families can travel significant distances with horses to attend rallies, training days and competitions. Rising fuel and general living costs inevitably add to the expense of participating.

That makes providing quality training and competition opportunities within the Zone increasingly important, allowing riders to develop their skills and gain competition experience closer to home.

It also makes hosting a State Championship locally particularly special.

“To have the State Championships being held here in Gundagai and hosted by our own Zone is very exciting,” Zone President Antonia Brown said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our local riders out there representing Zone 2, and I know everyone involved in the Zone will be very proud to see them compete on home ground.”

Spectators are encouraged to come along to the Zone 2 Gymkhana at Gundagai Showground on Sunday, 30 August and State Championships from 30 October to 1 November to see some of the region's talented young riders in action across ring events, sporting, dressage and showjumping.

“We would love people to come out and have a look,” Antonia said.

“You don't have to be involved in Pony Club to enjoy watching these riders and their horses. We have some wonderful young talent in our region, and it would be fantastic to see the community get behind them.”