Come together for Rural Women’s Day in Young

Living in a rural community can bring a strong sense of belonging, but distance, work, family commitments and busy lives can also make it surprisingly easy to feel disconnected.

That is the idea behind Rural Women’s Day, which returns to Young next month with an afternoon designed around something simple but important - bringing women together.

The 2026 event will be held at Clifton House and Gardens on Friday October 2, marking the sixth Rural Women’s Day celebration held in the Hilltops region.

Rather than being a traditional networking event, organisers want the afternoon to create opportunities for genuine conversation and new friendships.

Women are encouraged to come with their mother, daughter, sister, friends or neighbours - but those arriving on their own are equally welcome, with organisers offering to help introduce people and make connections.

There will deliberately be no reserved seating, allowing guests to sit where they like and potentially meet someone they may not otherwise have crossed paths with.

It reflects the wider purpose of Rural Women’s Day, a registered not-for-profit organisation founded in 2019 to connect rural and regional women through community, collaboration and celebration.

What began as one sold-out event in regional Victoria has grown to more than 40 events involving thousands of women across Australia.

At the heart of that growth is a recognition that regional life can come with particular challenges.

Rural Women’s Day says its events aim to reduce isolation while providing opportunities for women to share stories, build friendships, support small businesses and celebrate their contribution to their communities.

The Young event will include a two-course lunch followed by a tour of the gardens surrounding the historic Clifton House homestead.

The dress theme is Garden Party and Florals, with organisers suggesting guests bring a jacket for the garden tour.

And while the setting promises to be beautiful, the real purpose of the afternoon is less about where people sit and more about who they might meet while they are there.

For a woman who has been meaning to catch up with friends — or one who would simply like the chance to make some new ones — Rural Women’s Day offers an invitation to step away from the everyday for a few hours and connect.

Young NSW – Rural Women’s Day 2026

Clifton House & Gardens, 94 Maimuru Siding Road, Young

Friday, October 2 | 11:30am–3:00pm

Early bird tickets: $90 | Bookings through Humanitix.

100th Bribbaree Show

Bribbaree Showground, Showground Road, Bribbaree

Saturday, 3 October | From 9:00am

Bribbaree celebrates a remarkable milestone as its country show marks its 100th staging.

Enjoy horse events, yard dog trials, livestock, pavilion displays, market stalls, sideshow alley, farmers’ challenges, tug-of-war and family entertainment, with special centenary activities helping celebrate a century of community, agriculture and Show tradition.

Boorowa Irish Woolfest

Marsden Street, Boorowa

Sunday, 4 October | From 9.00AM | Main Day

Boorowa comes alive for the main day of the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, celebrating the town’s Irish heritage, fine wool and country community. Enjoy markets, live music, family entertainment, competitions and the street parade, followed by the iconic Running of the Sheep at 12.40pm.

Pearls, Snack and Chat

Wombat Café, Wombat

Saturday, 10 October | 11:00am–2.30pm

Enjoy a relaxed creative afternoon making your own pearl jewellery while catching up over lunch. Participants will create a pearl necklace and either a bracelet or earrings, with guidance to achieve a professionally finished piece to take home. Cost: $110 per person.

Harden Kite Festival

Harden Racecourse, 4559 Burley Griffin Way, Cunningar

Saturday, 10 October | 10:00am–4:00pm

Watch Harden’s skies fill with colour as giant and stunt kites take flight at the annual Harden Kite Festival. The family-friendly day also features live entertainment, amusement rides, markets, food stalls, kite-making activities, a petting zoo and vintage and customised cars. Entry is a $2 donation per person.

Monteagle High Tea with Young Garden Club

Monteagle Hall, Monteagle

Sunday, 11 October | 12:30pm–3:00pm

Young Garden Club invites the community to enjoy an afternoon of high tea, garden inspiration and friendship at Monteagle Hall. Guest speakers Paul Borland of Young Honey Bees and Ken Langton will share their knowledge, with garden trivia, a plant sale, raffles and country-style treats also on the program. Cost: $10 per person; children under 12 free.

Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show

Murrumburrah-Harden

Saturday, 14 November | From 8:30am

A full day of country Show action returns to Murrumburrah-Harden, with horse events, livestock judging, woodchop, markets, trade displays and children’s entertainment. Rodeo events begin from 3:30pm following the official opening, with food, animals and entertainment continuing throughout the day before fireworks light up the night at 8:30pm.

See more community events on the Hilltops Connect Community Calendar supported by the Young Witness, Boorowa News and Harden Express