Paint the Hilltops Purple: A community standing together

Purple will become more than a colour across the Hilltops on Friday, November 20, as residents, businesses and community organisations come together to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Paint the Hilltops Purple encourages people to show their support, start conversations and help make information about local services more visible to those who may need it.

The campaign is coordinated by the Young Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, chaired by Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC), and supported by organisations working across health, housing, policing and community services.

Businesses and schools are encouraged to wear purple and decorate their premises. Participating cafés will use purple takeaway cups displaying support contact numbers, while conversation circles in shop windows will draw attention to the different forms domestic and family violence can take.

On the day, community members can visit Westpac in Young between 9am and 1pm for free cupcakes, information and an opportunity to speak with local support services.

An afternoon gathering at Anderson Park, from 3pm to 5pm, will include face painting, jumping castles, popcorn, temporary tattoos and a barbecue provided by the Rapid Relief Team, alongside community service representatives.

Behind the activities is a serious message: violence is not always physical or visible, and knowing where to turn can make a difference.

Read more on page 5 about how the shortage of safe and affordable housing is affecting local women seeking safety, and the work of YCAC in helping them find alternatives.

The Young Witness will continue exploring the people, services and challenges behind domestic and family violence in the lead-up to November 20.

Everyone across the Hilltops is encouraged to wear purple, join the conversation and help make support more visible.

Lions Club of Young Community Markets

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

Saturday, 31 October | 9am–1pm

Browse a wide variety of stalls featuring handmade crafts, plants, jewellery, homewares, vintage treasures, fresh produce and gift ideas at the Lions Club of Young Community Markets. Enjoy live music, children's face painting, a barbecue, coffee and homemade treats while supporting local stallholders and the Lions Club's community activities. Free entry.

St Mary's Catholic Church 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Saturday, 31 October – Sunday, 8 November | Various times

Celebrate 150 years of faith, history and community at St Mary's Catholic Church in Young. Nine days of celebrations include special Masses, prayers, a novena and community gatherings. On Thursday, 5 November, the church bells will ring 150 times to mark the anniversary of its opening in 1876. Parishioners, former residents and visitors are welcome. Enquiries: St Mary's Parish – (02) 6382 2222.

Young Cherrypickers Reunion 2026

Young Showground Pavilion, Whiteman Avenue, Young

Saturday, 31 October | 3:30pm for 4pm Start

Former Young Cherrypickers players, supporters and friends are invited to reunite for an afternoon celebrating the club's proud rugby league history. Reconnect with old teammates, enjoy guest speakers and relive memorable premiership moments through special highlight packages. Courtesy buses will be available.

Tickets: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1578415

Young Golf Club 3 Person Ambrose

Young Golf Club, 191 William Street, Young

Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 November | 9am–3pm

Gather your golfing mates for Young Golf Club's annual two-day, three-person Ambrose tournament, with more than $10,000 in prizes on offer. Enjoy a weekend of friendly competition on one of country NSW's popular courses. Golf carts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with bookings through the Pro Shop.

Enquiries: (02) 6382 5816.

Silo Sounds – Neeman Piano Duo

Ross Memorial Uniting Church, Murrumburrah

Sunday 8 November | 2pm–4pm

Enjoy an afternoon of world-class music as internationally acclaimed pianists Stephanie and Edward Neeman perform the final Silo Sounds recital for 2026. The Canberra-based husband-and-wife duo bring exceptional musicianship, energy and theatrical flair to the stage. A delicious high tea and wine tasting follow the performance. Tickets: $30–$40, including refreshments. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/concert-4-neeman-piano-duo

Men's Health Night – Boorowa

Boorowa Ex-Services Club, Pudman Street, Boorowa

Friday 13 November | 6pm

The Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee invites the community to an informative evening focused on men's health and wellbeing. Guest speakers will discuss prostate cancer, eye health, reproductive health and mental wellbeing. Health providers will also offer blood pressure checks, dietitian advice, Cancer Council information and access to local health and support services.