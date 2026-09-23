Young Society of Artists Inc. has several activities underway this spring, including a new Burrangong Gallery exhibition, entries opening for its annual Cherry Festival art competition and the launch of their new and updated website.

Burrangong Gallery’s next exhibition, Outdoors, will feature works by members of the Hilltops Plein Air Drawing Group.

Plein air drawing involves leaving the studio to paint or draw directly in the landscape, capturing the character and spirit of a place.

The exhibition features works inspired by the group’s on-location drawing experiences.

Over the last year members visited the Young Chinese Gardens and Town Weir, Clifton House and Gardens, St Clement’s Retreat Centre at Galong, Monteagle, Glencara Rustic Gardens and the Cowra Japanese Garden.

The Hilltops Plein Air Drawing Group brings together artists from across the Hilltops and beyond, including Taylors Flat, Boorowa, Harden, Murringo and Young.

The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month, weather permitting, and new members are welcome.

Outdoors will be open daily at Burrangong Gallery, located at the Young Visitor Information Centre in Lovell Street, from 1 October to 6 November.

Entries are now open for the Young Society of Artists Inc. 43rd Annual Cherry Festival Competitive Exhibition of Fine Art, to be held at Young Town Hall during this year’s Cherry Festival.

Artists can enter across a range of categories, including oil and acrylic, watercolour, drawing, pastel, miniature works, porcelain painting, photography and other mediums, with sections also available for school-aged artists.

The exhibition will run from 2 to 6 December, with entries closing on 11 November.

Young Society of Artists has also updated its website, giving artists and community members one place to find information about exhibitions, activities and membership.

Entry forms for the Cherry Festival exhibition can be downloaded from the website, while people interested in becoming involved with the Society can also find information about joining.

Visit youngsocietyofartists.org for more information.

For more information about the Hilltops Plein Air Drawing Group, contact 0431 258 832.