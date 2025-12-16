The Young regional community is being encouraged to get behind the local arm of the Black Dog Ride by registering for the 2026 One Dayer. The motorcycle ride aims to help start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.

This year marks the fifth time the ride has been run in Young.

Young Black Dog Ride Coordinator Robert "Tex" Quigg explained the motivation behind the event.

"It's something pretty close to my heart".

"I lost my mum to suicide back in 2020".

"She suffered depression for quite a few years so I know what it's like firsthand".

Tex is open about his own mental health journey.

"I suffer from anxiety and depression".

"I'm what they call a suicide survivor, which is when the pain lives on through other people after they've committed suicide".

The core message of the ride is simple and vital.

"This is something that I want to get out there and just to so people know that there is help out there that's the most important thing".

"It's okay not to be okay".

The national event brings thousands of people together to raise awareness and funds that are returned directly to regional areas. Tex recounted a previous local effort that showed the ride's impact.

"Last year we did a ride across the region".

"We had a fellow come on board Dale Morton".

"He did what they call a Shave a Bit and he raised over 20 grand".

"Sixteen of that went into our local area".

The funds raised in Young are pumped back into the community hub and the Young PCYC Centre.

"We pumped a heap of the cash back into our local area into the community so we can help out to get the word out there and people know that the resources are there".

This year’s Black Dog Ride ‘One Dayer’ will be held in more than 50 communities across Australia on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The Young ride will kick off at the Young Railway Station.

Tex encourages locals to get involved by either riding or simply connecting with the cause.

"Just come and have a chat".

"I'm not a professional, but I'm a set of ears".

"I've got cards here with people that they can reach out to if they need help".

The One Dayer will run again this year, making it Tex's fifth year running the event locally.