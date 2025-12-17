Two men faced court on Wednesday December 17, 2025 facing charges following a road stop on the Hume Highway near Yass.

According to police the pair were charged after $1.5 million in cash was seized during the stop.

"About 8.35am yesterday (Tuesday December 16, 2025), officers attached to Yass Highway Patrol stopped a Toyota Hi-Ace van, tracelling north on the Hume Highway, Yass for the purpose of random testing," police said.

"The 24-year-old male drive was subjected to a random breath and drug test, which returned a negative result."

According to police they had reason to search the vehicle and located a lounge in two pieces in the back of the van.

"Officers seized a suitcase and two shopping bags from inside the lounge, containing $1.5 million cash," police said.

"The cash, car and mobile phones were seized for forensic examination."

Police arrested the man and the passenger in the vehicle.

"Two males, the 24-year-old driver and 37-year-old passenger, were arrested and taken to Yass Police Station," police said.

"They were charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of general crime $100,000 or more."

Both men were refused bail on Tuesday and appeared in Bail Division Court on Wednesday, where they were granted conditional bail to reappear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday January 21, 2026.