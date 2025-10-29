Can Assist Young and Boorowa have celebrated 70 years since Can Assist formed and 37 years since the local branch formed.

"In October 1955 Mona Ham, wife of Dr Ham, a radiotherapist in Sydney, founded the Cancer Patients Assistance Society of NSW with seven other like minded women," Can Assist Young and Boorowa president Gail Hannigan said.

"Their aim was to help radiotherapy patients coming to Sydney from country areas with transport and accommodation.

"In October 1988, June Donnelly - the director of nursing at Mercy Care Young, called a meeting of the local community to form our own branch of Can Assist.

"A bicentennial gift to the communities of Boorowa, Young and Harden, the latter now having their own branch for many years."

According to Gail it is thanks to the community that Can Assist continues to help locals today.

"This NSW only organisation, continues due to all of us, volunteers, businesses and community groups who support our fundraising to enable local cancer patients and their families to remain a part of the community," Gail said.

"Thank you everyone.

"A special thanks to SWS Bank and the Young Services Club for providing morning tea, as Can Assist money is not used for this purpose."