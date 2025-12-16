This year has delivered many achievements for Hilltops Council.

We made strong progress on local infrastructure, with key road upgrades improving safety and accessibility across the region.

The Rockdale Road upgrade was a standout, enhancing B-Double access to Young’s growing industrial area and improving connections to emergency services.

The Thornhill Street upgrade also strengthened transport efficiency, including important road and stormwater improvements completed over two months.

Council also placed a strong focus on inclusivity and community engagement.

Our community barbeques gave residents valuable opportunities to speak directly with Councillors and senior staff.

We also launched the Hilltops Council Village Planning Program, designed to support the growth, potential and long-term viability of our villages.

The first plan, developed in consultation with the Koorawatha community, marks an important step forward, with more to come.

In that same spirit of inclusivity and care for one another, I wish everyone in our community a safe and happy Christmas, no matter how you celebrate.

I would also like to acknowledge the tragic and deeply distressing act of violence that recently occurred in Bondi.

Like Australians all across the nation, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the police, paramedics, and everyday heroes who courageously leapt into action.

During this time of reflection, I encourage you to keep the victims, their families, and all those affected in your thoughts.

On behalf of Hilltops Council staff and my fellow Councillors, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous New Year.