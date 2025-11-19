Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram has raised serious concerns about proposed changes to the NSW Code of Meeting Practice, warning the reforms could undermine efficiency, transparency and the ability of councillors to make informed decisions.

The NSW Government has placed the updated Code on public exhibition, arguing it will improve transparency, reduce disorder and ensure decisions are made “in full view of the community”.

But Mayor Ingram said several of the key reforms will have the opposite effect for regional councils.

One of the most contentious shifts is the abolition of pre-meeting briefings, which Hilltops councillors currently rely on to clarify agenda items and seek information from staff before the monthly meeting.

“Removing the ability for councillors to be briefed on agenda items is my biggest concern,” Mayor Ingram said.

“Our briefings give councillors a chance to ask questions of the general manager or the relevant director and get a clear explanation before we walk into the chamber.”

He said the new system forces councillors to work in isolation.

“Under these changes, councillors will just get the business papers and if they have questions, they’ll have to ring the general manager individually,” he said.

“That will turn meetings that normally run for two hours into five-hour meetings, or worse still force us to hold two meetings just to get through the business.”

Mayor Ingram said he raised these issues directly with the Minister for Local Government, making clear the reforms will not deliver the transparency the government claims.

“I believe it will do the reverse of what the Minister says it will,” he said.

The Mayor also questioned the removal of flexible attendance provisions, with councillors now only permitted to join meetings remotely in cases of ill health, medical conditions or unforeseen caring responsibilities.

“There was an advancement in allowing people to attend by Zoom under clear guidelines, and that’s been removed,” he said.

“Our councillors are responsible people. We never had an issue with misuse.

"Taking that option away can stop a councillor from representing the people who elected them.”

Another change requires general managers to publish business papers from closed meetings once matters are no longer confidential.

Mayor Ingram said Hilltops Council already discloses outcomes appropriately.

“When we come out of closed council, we report the decision,” he said.

“We don’t release sensitive pricing details and I understand the government is calling for transparency, but some of this feels like they don’t trust councils.”

He believes the new rules will place a heavier administrative and political burden on mayors.

“Information that would have been shared openly with all councillors at a briefing will now rely on the mayor making sure every relevant detail is passed on,” he said.

“That’s not ideal, and I think it could especially disadvantage regional and rural councils.”

Mayor Ingram said the reforms appear better suited to metropolitan councils where political blocs are more common.

“In some areas you have political mayors working closely with general managers, and that’s not how regional councils operate,” he said.

He said the proposed Code, set to take effect from the end of the year, should be reconsidered before implementation.

“I really don’t think it’s a good thing,” he said.

“I firmly believe these changes will set regional councils back, not help them.”