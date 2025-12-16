Locals are being encouraged to look at and submit responses to the Hilltops Council Draft Murringo Village Plan following Council adopting that it go on public exhibition at its December meeting last week.

Murringo is one of the fifteen Hilltops villages who are being given the opportunity to develop and maintain their individual village plans which are designed to provide insight and guidance to local communities in progressing and developing their villages as well as encouraging and supporting their potential and economic viabillity.

Council is aiming to support the village communities and explore opportunities to improve local infrastructure and enhance the environment while encouraging economic viability.

The Draft Murringo Village Plan will be on exhibition for 42 days and if no submissions are received during the exhibition period the plan will be adopted by Council.

The Draft Murringo Village Plan can be viewed online through the Hilltops Council website under the Have Your Say tab or alternatively at any of the Hilltops Council offices in Harden, Boorowa or Young.