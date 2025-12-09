Local business owner and farmer John McCann says that he has noticed a serious issue with network coverage since the 3G network shutdown last year.

Mr McCann said he is sick of paying top price and not receiving what is being paid for.

According to Mr McCann since the 3G shutdown, when coverage was supposed to improve, it has in fact worsened for him.

"When you want to use the phone, the calls are dropping in and out all the time," Mr McCann said.

"There's heaps of places around here on the farm right now that we can't get any service at all.

"It's really frustrating."

Mr McCann said that the coverage where the farm and business are between Young and Grenfell is at the point where he can barely communicate with staff or customers.

"You either can't get them or it'll drop out when you're talking to them," he said.

"We sort of operate on one bar (of service), that's all it says we're operating on.

"Earlier on we at least had two."

Mr McCann said that the one bar is only for 4G service.

When asked if Mr McCann felt confident about having enough service to get through to 000 he said 'no'.

"It's just so frustrating at times."

"Sometimes you might call a person back three or four times before you get a result," he said.

"And the worst thing is that you get charged every time you have to call back.

Mr McCann believes the 5G set up is a money making venture for the telcos, and said if it worked the way it was supposed to it would be worth paying for.

"This new system that they've got, they have more chance of controlling everything and making more money out of it and that's what it's all about," Mr McCann said.

Ultimately, Mr McCann would like to see the service that he is paying for be delivered the way it had been promised.

"I would like to see the service upgraded so at least the phones aren't dropping out and that sort of thing," he said.

"Just so we've got a bit of service."

