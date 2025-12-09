The new Officer In Charge for the Hilltops at the Young Police Station is Inspector Ben Granger, who has now settled into his new role.

Insp Granger is excited to bring his personal and professional experiences to his new position, having grown up on a sheep farm near Gunning and studied agriculture prior to joining the NSW Police Force.

"I am still involved in the family farm and I am often there helping out on my days off, so I've got a good idea on what goes on in the rural community," Insp Granger said.

On the police side of his career, Insp Granger started off in Sydney following his training at the police academy.

"Back in the late 90s, I did my original three years in Sydney," he said.

"Since then I've been working in regional areas including Wagga, Coolamon, Deniliquin and I spent some time at the Academy (Goulburn), then Queanbeyan and now I'm over here at Young which is part of the Hume Police District."

One benefit for Insp Granger is that he has known the local area for some time, especially having spent time in Young while working out of Wagga.

"My experience is regional based, I did a period of time as a rural crime investigator when I was at Wagga and when I was doing that role 20 years ago, was probably the first time I worked in Young," Insp Granger said.

"It's been great coming back and seeing how the town is growing."

Inspector Granger started his new role in August and since then has settled in and really gotten to know the area.

"I came out here for a month in June to have a look and see what it was like, relieving as the acting OIC and I liked it so much that I put in for the job," Insp Granger said.

"I was successful in getting that job and a promotion to Inspector in August."

He said it was a big step up, but one that he has worked towards and looks forward to continuing in the local area.

"The town's been great, it's been really welcoming, I'm living in the town and am enjoying being a part of the community," he said.

The area that Insp Granger covers as the OIC for Young includes the Grenfell, Harden and Boorowa regions and their villages, with Insp Granger saying he has enjoyed getting out and about to all of the areas.

"I've been out to all of the communities, Grenfell, Caragabal, Greenethorpe, Koorawatha, Boorowa and Harden," he said.

"I regularly get out and about and visit those communities and the police that work in those communities."

One thing that Insp Granger is very grateful for is the team he is working with across the region, he also said that it was one thing that attracted him to the position.

"I'm fortunate that I've got a very good team out here," he said.

"A really proactive, highly motivated team and we work well together across the sector.

"They really do make my job easier because they do work so hard."

He also applauds their dedication to their jobs be it general duties, highway patrol or detective duties.

"It's that dedication to the communities they live in and making sure that the communities are safe, happy place to live," he said.

Insp Granger said he feels that the difference in the local area as opposed to other sites he has worked is that local officers have come to the area, made it their home and have stayed and are fully integrated members of the community.

"There's obviously some younger ones who have joined us just recently," he said.

"They've settled right in and love it, so that's half the battle."

We welcome Insp Granger to the community.