Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram has used his Mayoral Minute in the final ordinary meeting for the year to show his and Council's appreciation to the community who contributed to the success of the Cherry Festival weekend.

Mayor Ingram said the weekend was an incredible milestone and a true celebration of everything that makes the Hilltops region such a special place to live.

"Young proudly holds the title of 'Cherry Capital of Australia'," he said.

"From live music and community parades to delicious food stalls, local wines and vibrant multicultural performances, the festival is a testament to the strength, spirit and diversity of our region.

"It is also an important acknowledgement of the hard work of our farmers and producers whose dedication underpins our local economy."

Mayor Ingram believes the 2025 event was a tremendous success that the whole community can be proud of.

"I extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved," Mayor Ingram said.

"Our streets and open spaces were presented with pride to thousands of visitors, we have received very positive feedback in this regard.

"To our volunteers, entertainers, stallholders, community groups and parade participants, your enthusiasm and energy are at the heart of the festival's success.

"To our sponsors, whose support makes events like this possible, thank you.

"This is also true for our local police, your support and presence was appreciated.

"And to our local businesses who embraced the occasion and helped showcase everything Young and the wider Hilltops has to offer, your contribution does not go unnoticed."

Mayor Ingram also thanked the dignitaries and the NSW Government for the funding receieved to hold the first ever Multicultural Fiesta as part of the festival.

"Thank you to everyone who came along, participated, supported, or celebrated with us," he said.

"The success of the 75th National Cherry Festival reflects the strength of our community, and I look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to showcase the very best of the Hilltops region."