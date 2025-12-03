As we celebrate this special time of year, I would like to take the opportunity to thank those who continue serving our community through the holiday season - from volunteers to health and emergency workers, Defence personnel, carers, farmers, and all who support the vulnerable.

Please stay safe on the roads, be sun smart and water wise, show patience and kindness, and support local small businesses where you can.

Regional Australia is at its best when it is given the right conditions to thrive.

From Riverina’s hard-working primary producers and small business owners to our dedicated volunteers, to parents raising their families and our strong arts, culture, sporting and tourism credentials - this region punches well above its weight when it comes to productivity and patriotism to this great nation.

Regrettably, under a Labor Government, the regions have been neglected, which is stifling productivity and putting those who live in the regions under undue pressure just to make ends meet.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Whilst The Nationals have been able to effect change in opposition, such as compelling the Government to recently back down on its intention to reduce default speed limits in regional areas, the cost of living continues to rise out of control with a Labor Government at the helm.

Since Labor was elected in May 2022, electricity prices are up 39 per cent (without rebates), gas prices are up 38 per cent, food is up 15 per cent, housing is up 19 per cent, and insurance is up 37 per cent.

Real wages have dropped to 2011 levels.

The Federal Government’s reckless rush to renewables is dividing communities and driving up power prices.

The Nationals have a cheaper, better and fairer energy and climate plan. We will lower energy prices first, use all our resources and abandon the commitment to net zero.

We will protect the local environment through local community action, such as waterway protection, land restoration and soil carbon sequestration.

Our plan will reduce emissions in line with comparable nations and any costs to bear are distributed fairly, not concentrated on regional Australia.

I will continue to fight for and on behalf of Riverina communities which have had enough.

With the right policies, the right focus and the right Government, the Riverina’s potential is unrivalled.

The Parliamentary Sitting Weeks are completed for the year but that does not mean the work stops.

There are plenty of constituent and stakeholder meetings and community events to attend in the lead-up to Christmas.

I look forward to getting out to as many communities as possible to listen to your feedback and take any concerns to Canberra to keep this Government to account. As always, The Nationals are committed to delivering better outcomes for regional, rural and remote Australians.

Catherine, my family, staff and I wish everyone a restful Christmas and a healthy 2026.

Michael McCormack