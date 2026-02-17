Application for Appointment of Board Members - Godfreys Creek Recreation Reserve Land Manager

Ever wondered who is responsible for keeping Crown reserves operating? Countless facilities like showgrounds, local halls and parks are run by Statutory Land Manager Boards, made up of people just like you.

People who understand the need and have a desire to manage public land and assets for the benefit of the entire community.

Your role as a Board Member is voluntary, but the rewards of giving something back to the community are priceless.

Crown Land is looking for a good mix of people with a variety of skills, however, sound business and financial management skills and objective decision-making expertise would be a distinct advantage.

Don’t let this opportunity to do something for yourself and your community pass you by – contact Crown Land today.

The Godfreys Creek Recreation Reserve Land Manager manages the Reserve No. 26171 at Godfreys Creek notified on 3-Jul-1897 for Public Recreation.

The term of appointment will be for a period not exceeding five years.

Application for membership can be made via portal.crownland.nsw.gov.au

All applications are required to be lodged by 18 March 2026.

For further information contact Tia Galvin 02 4824 3731 or email reserves@crownland.nsw.gov.au.