Members of the Boorowa Lions Club are feeling energised after moving into their brand-new shed ahead of a busy 2026.

The initial aim for building a new facility was to provide an undercover shelter for the club’s mobile Driver Reviver van.

However, the final design has enabled members to store all of their essential items, such as their BBQ trailer.

Club President, Barry Miller, said the six years it has taken to design and construct the building was certainly worth the wait.

“This is the best thing since sliced bread for us,” Mr Miller said.

“We can now store all our equipment under one roof, and out of the elements, which takes away the stress of having to store everything in multiple places.”

“It’s going to give us more energy to focus on what we enjoy, which is serving the community.”

This year, the Boorowa Lions Club will provide a helping hand at events, including the Boorowa Show and the Irish Wool Festival, while supporting efforts to combat driver fatigue by operating their Driver Reviver van on public holidays and long weekends.

The Lions Club recently hosted Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who was taken on a tour of the facility.

“The Boorowa Lions Club plays such a significant role in the local community, and it's fantastic to see their generosity rewarded with a facility they can all be proud of,” Ms Cooke said.

“It’s vital that we continue to wrap our arms around these organisations and ensure that they have the resources they need so that they can attract new members and grow their legacies well into the future.”

The project was funded by Bendigo Bank and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, with assistance from Hilltops Council, Bango Wind Farm, A L Banks, Tim Berry, Ekstensive Electrical and Boorowa Hardware.