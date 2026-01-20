Another year has rolled on and the Boorowa Balladeers and Yarn Spinners are once again preparing to share stories, poetry and laughter as part of Boorowa’s Australia Day celebrations in 2026.

Long-time member David Marsh said the group was “polishing up their poems ready for the usual 4pm start at the Boorowa Recreation Club in Market Street on Australia Day”.

“The Boorowa Balladeers was started by Derrick Mason more than thirty years ago and has always been a treasured part of Boorowa’s celebrations,” he said.

Mr Marsh reflected on the many performers who have contributed to the Balladeers over the decades, including several who are fondly remembered.

“We have been blessed with many great reciters, some of whom had a genius with words,” he said.

“We remember those who are no longer with us with fondness, the poet laureate of Boorowa Robert Corkhill, Ray Bush and his inexhaustible store of yarns, and Bruce Hunter, a natural poet and his poem The Haircut.”

He said the Balladeers’ reach had extended beyond Boorowa, with contributions over the years from Jim Lamb and the late Greg Broderick from Young, as well as performers from Yass and surrounding districts.

Mr Marsh also highlighted the strong connection with nearby Binalong, noting the involvement of award-winning poet Robyn Sykes and fellow poet Lizz Murphy.

“They have both been wonderful contributors and are highly regarded for their work,” he said.

Proceedings on the day will be officially opened at 4pm by Australia Day Ambassador Ms Mel Thomas.

“This is a free event, however a voluntary gold coin donation is always appreciated,” Mr Marsh said.

“The bar at the club will be open for refreshments.”

He said the Balladeers were particularly encouraged by the number of new performers taking part this year.

“This year we have a few new performers, which is very encouraging,” he said.

“There could be some musical items as well, and we hope to see a big crowd as usual.”

Mr Marsh expressed gratitude to those who help make the event possible each year.

“We are grateful as ever for the generosity of the Recreation Club for providing the venue, and to Sharon Webster for her help and Adrian Stuart for the sound system,” he said.

“It should be a great day and all are warmly welcome.”

The Boorowa Balladeers’ Australia Day gathering continues to be a much-loved tradition, celebrating storytelling and spoken word as a way of keeping community spirit alive.