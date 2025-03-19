Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) has been nominated for recognition in the 2025 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

The team have been nominated as the Volunteer Team of the Year thanks to all of the hard work they have done within the community and bringing focus to the health issues of Boorowa residents.

"We are honoured to be nominated for recognition," Boorowa LHAC chair Taryn Riles said.

"The Boorowa LHAC was re-established in 2023 after a long hiatus, with the committee's mission to advocate for improved health outcomes and increase health literacy within the community."

The team join Galong volunteer and The Farm founder Kate Cleary as two locals to have been recognised for their service to the community and the hard work they put in to help make no only their local areas a better place for residents, but for the entire Hilltops region.

"Throughout 2024, the committee has successfully launched several impactful initiatives," Taryn said.

"Including raising awareness about community transport, promoting Meals on Wheels in Boorowa, and organising a Dying to Know Day.

"These efforts have led to meaningful, positive changes in the community, and the committee can be incredibly proud of their achievements."

The NSW Volunteer of the Year awards are hosted by the Centre for Volunteering and are an annual celebration of volunteering in NSW.

Last year Kate Cleary was awarded the NSW Adult Volunteer of the Year and the Central West Volunteer of the Year.

The annual program is aimed at recognising the incredible dedication, effort and community service of volunteers, leaders and volunteer teams from all across the state.

The awards program has grown to become the largest celebration of volunteering in Australia with more than 139,000 nominees from over 500 organisations recognised in both regional and state ceremonies.

There are seven award categories with Young Volunteer of the Year aged 24 and Under, Adult Volunteer of the Year aged 25 to 64, Senior Volunteer of the Year 65 years and over, Volunteer Team of the Year, Emergency Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Leader of the Year and Not-for-profit Voluntary Governance.

There are nominations for recognition and for judging, where Kate is nominated for judging, Boorowa LHAC has been nominated for recognition, with the team invited to the regional ceremony and presented with a certificate to acknowledge their contribution to the community.

Nominations are still open, having been kicked off on Monday February 10, 2025, they will close on Friday May 23, 2025 at 5pm for the 2025 Volunteer of the Year awards.

Congratulations goes out to the Boorowa LHAC on being nominated for recognition.

If you would like to know more about the awards, volunteering in general or to nominate an individual or team please visit https://www.volunteering.com.au/.

Locals are able to get in contact with the Boorowa LHAC to find out how they can get involved and how they can join the team by visiting Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BoorowaLHAC. There you will find contact information as well as what the LHAC has been up to and what is coming up, as well as plenty of other useful information.