The Salvation Army has delivered a devastating snapshot of the festive season, with new research showing 21 per cent of Australians are concerned their children will miss out on presents this Christmas.

According to the data over 1 in 10 or 11 per cent of people are worried their kids would miss out on food, and a shocking 1.1 million people totalling 5 per cent will not speak to their children about Christmas at all because they can’t afford it.

The research also showed 20 per cent of all Australians would go without medical help such as doctors’ appointments and over 4.2 million people or 19 per cent will go without food in order to afford Christmas this year.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year for so many, but for some, it can be extremely difficult and stressful," Salvation Army Commissioner Mark Campbell said.

"Our research reflects this, with everyday Aussies having to choose between medication, utilities, food or having a special Christmas for themselves and their children.

"This breaks our heart, but also reminds us of the incredible privilege it is as The Salvation Army to support and stand alongside those doing it tough during the festive season.”

According to Comm Campbell 10.8 million Australians (49 per cent) are concerned about how they will afford Christmas this year, 35 per cent said they will use credit cards and 16 per cent will use buy-now, pay-later to pay for Christmas.

Comm Campbell said this highlights the extreme pressures people are facing.

Further, 3 in 5 people (60 per cent) were negatively impacted by the cost of living this year and 11 per cent went without meals in the last 12 months.

After being asked what their biggest challenge would be this Christmas, one respondent said, “Paying bills and finding extra to spend on special food and gifts. It will be a struggle and in the new year I will have more debt I can’t pay.”

Another respondent said their biggest challenge was “Feeling bad that I can’t afford to buy everyone gifts, and the ones I do buy for will be getting less this year than before.”

The research also found that more than 1.7 million Australians (8 per cent) will be reaching out to a charity this Christmas, with half of them doing so for the first time.

This research coincides with The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Appeal, which aims to raise $29 million to support those doing it tough during the festive season.

The Salvation Army’s research was conducted by Pureprofile and surveyed 2,005 people, discovering a further:

45 per cent of Australians feel pressure to spend more than they can afford at Christmas

1 in 4 (25 per cent) will struggle to pay for utilities this Christmas

25 per cent won’t be able to see their family and friends this Christmas due to financial concerns

9 per cent are concerned their children will miss out on basic living necessities this Christmas

“These statistics are extremely troubling," Comm Campbell said.

"It is important to remember that behind every number is a real person, with a real story, and a real need which the Salvos can support with at Christmas.

"The Australian public has always been generous when we see our fellow Aussies doing it tough, and we are urging them once again to please give generously to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal this year.

"Together, we can be the hope that people desperately need this Christmas.”

During the Christmas period last year, thanks to the generosity of the Australian public.

The Salvation Army nationally:

received over 350,000 gifts and toys for families who might otherwise have gone without,

provided over 177,000 meals to those experiencing homelessness,

and provided more than 89,000 bed nights for families in need of accommodation during the festive season.

To be the hope this Christmas, please donate to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).

You can also make donations at any Salvos Store.