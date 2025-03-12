CWA Southwest Group held their council meeting at Young CWA rooms today 6th March.

Several items were up for discussion, one unfortunately the closure of Quandialla branch.

Young branch ladies provided a wonderful morning tea and lunch.

After lunch guest speaker Dean Bedford from "Boys To The Bush", along with Laurence Murphy and Lukas Wickey (one of the boys in the program) gave a very informative talk on their program, which works with disconnected, vulnerable boys including ones with homes with no male model.

They do this through various camps and mentoring etc.

MARGIE CLARK