Local Boys to the Bush leaders Matt Horder and Pete Butcher are jumping back on their bikes to take part in the 500km Ride to Give, which will be travelling from Dubbo to Leeton at the end of March.

The ride will run over three days and will raise funds for BackTrack and Boys to the Bush.

Last year Pete and Matt took part in the ride, which came through Young and finished up in Canberra, with money raised going to help not only the local Boys to the Bush centre, but others across the region, which in turn was used to continue to help local boys.

Boys to the Bush create a positive environment for local boys that includes mentoring, a sense of belonging, builds self-respect, mateship, resilience and confidence with a number of different programs, including school based programs, all with the goal to turn boys into good men.

Boys to the Bush aims to reduce homelessness, addictions, juvenile incarceration, self-harm and suicide and build better men, partners, husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and employees.

Boys to the Bush is aiming to raise $20,000 as a team to continue to help create and fund programs for local boys.

The ride kicks off in Dubbo on March 30 and will finish in Leeton on April 1.

"I'm passionate about the cause and it's a great opportunity to raise some money and awareness for both organisations," Pete said.

Matt and Pete have been training again for the big ride.

"I would say my fitness is average at best," Pete said.

"I struggled last year and will no doubt struggle again this year, but the feeling of completion at the end is worth it."

Matt enjoyed himself on last year's ride and is eager to get back in the saddle for this year's event.

"After doing the ride last year for Boys to the Bush, I knew I had to do it again this year," Matt said.

"Not only is it a personal challenge as well as last year I got to see firsthand how well organised the FDC ride to give is and the effort that goes into raising money for their chosen charity's."

As for how ready Matt is for the ride?

"My fitness isn't too bad as I have just completed a pretty tough challenge to raise money for a good friend of mine," Matt said.

Of course, he was talking about the 24 hour challenge he undertook for One More Round for Roy.

"Also, after doing the ride last year, I know where my fitness needs to be, so I have been training pretty hard," Matt said.

The goals for both men seem pretty simple, but will be a fantastic challenge regardless.

"Make it to the finish line," Pete said.

"Complete the ride and enjoy it," Matt said.

Both men are passionate about their work at Boys to the Bush and the impact that it has made on the local youth across the Hilltops Region.

"When you work at BTTB, you are part of a team that can change the course of someone's life by the support our organisation places around these young men, so that's pretty special," Pete said.

"I get the opportunity to work with great staff who have a positive culture and can-do attitude."

Matt loves that he can see the difference the programs make in the young lives they mentor.

"I get to see first-hand the difference we are making in young boys lives," he said.

"Helping them have a better future and be valued members of our community."

The team in Young are holding a Bacon and Egg Roll Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Young shed on Milvale Road, Young (opposite Bunnings at the old Salvation Army store).

Anyone wishing to support Matt and Pete can do so by jumping online and visiting https://www.fdcridetogive.com.au/fundraisers/BoystotheBush.