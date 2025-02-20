Steph Cooke proudly announced last Thursday that Bunyip Preschool had been given authority to reopen at the Harden Racecourse following its flooding and damage during the horrific storm earlier this month.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram were both in Sydney last week to fight for the permission from the Department of Education for the facility to be moved and be allowed to run from the alternate building so that staff, children and parents could continue to recover from the devastating storms.

"Bunyip Preschool has officially been given the green light from the Department of Education's Regulatory Authority to reopen at the Racecourse in Harden," Ms Cooke said.

Ms Cooke went on to say there was a great meeting with Mayor Ingram, Emergency Services minister and senior staff in the NSW Reconstruction Authority.

"We discussed the ongoing recovery efforts in Harden and Boorowa, and I want to sincerely thank Minister Dib for his time, energy and support," she said.

"Huge thanks also to Mayor Ingram for making the special trip to Sydney to help fight for the Preschool outcome we've now secured."

The parents, committee and staff of Bunyip Preschool have been working tirelessly to move into their new home and is almost ready to welcome the students back, offering them the stability and structure they have missed since the storm hit.

"With keys in hand, the Bunyip team is aiming to reopen early next week," Ms Cooke said.

"We should have a confirmed date very soon."

According to Ms Cooke an initial leasing agreement was signed with Hilltops Council as the Land Manager, providing the preschool with certainty so the focus can be turned on repairing the existing buildings.

Ms Cooke also thanked the staff and committee of the Preschool as well as Hilltops Council.

"A huge thank you to the Bunyip Preschool staff and committee," Ms Cooke said.

"Your dedication and effort in making this transition happen so quickly is truly incredible.

"To Hilltops Council, thank you for working efficiently to meet the Regulator's requirements and help make this possible.

"To the team at the NSW Reconstruction Authority, your dedication to helping our community get back on their feet as quickly as possible is inspiring.

"And most importantly, to the Bunyip families, I know the past 11 days have been frustrating, but now we have certainty and a clear way forward.

"This is what small communities do best, coming together to get things done."

Ms Cooke said both she and Mayor Ingram will continue to be committed to working with Bunyip Preschool and the community on a long term vision and plan for a new preschool.

"It won't be easy, but with focus and determination, we can make it happen together," she said.

During the meetings Ms Cooke, Mayor Ingram and the others in attendance also discussed other recovery related matters.

"If anyone needs individual support, please reach out to my office," Ms Cooke said.

"We're here to help connect you with available services now that the Natural Disaster Declaration has been issued."

To contact Ms Cooke's office, please phone 02 6382 2399, email cootamundra@parliament.nsw.gov.au or visit at 140 Boorowa Street, Young NSW between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.