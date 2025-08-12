Harden Murrumburrah is set to come alive with imagination and community at its Book Week celebration on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at McLean Oval, East Street, Harden.

This year’s theme, “Book an Adventure!”, marks the 80th anniversary of Children’s Book Week, inviting children, families, and educators to explore the magic of storytelling and the joy of reading.

Organised by an enthusiastic group of local volunteers in conjunction with Murrumburrah Harden Rotary, the event promises a morning packed with fun, creativity, and connection.

“Book Week is more than costumes and crafts—it’s about sparking curiosity and building lifelong readers,” President of Murrumburrah Harden Rotary Krista Hooke said.

“We’re thrilled to see the whole community come together to celebrate the power of stories.”

‘Book an Adventure’ Book Week Highlights

• Book Character Parade: Students are encouraged to dress as their favourite book characters and join the parade. Everyone is welcome to come along and watch the Parade from 11am

• Adventure Activity Rotations: From magic-making (wands & spells), bookmark craft, story stones, adventure map making and collaborative work, children will rotate through engaging hands-on stations.

• Indigenous Storytelling: Honouring First Nations voices through cultural sharing.

• Story-Writing & Colouring Competitions: Open to all students, with winners announced during the morning.

• Book Exchange: All students get to take home a new book to read.

• Community Book Week Raffle: with $650 worth of prizes to be won.

• Community BBQ & Sausage Sizzle: For everyone.

Special guests from Harden Nursing Home, Harden Grange and Flexicare will join the festivities, fostering intergenerational connection and community pride.

Everyone is welcome to come along to watch the Parade and enjoy a BBQ.

“Book Week gives our students a chance to step into the shoes of their favourite characters and discover new worlds,” Murrumburrah Public School teacher and committee member Erica Glover said.

“It’s one of the most joyful and enriching days on our school calendar.”

There are some amazing raffle Prizes which have kindly been donated by Harden District Education Foundation (HDEF).

Everyone can enter for the chance to win exciting prizes: 1st Prize: Kindle, 2nd Prize: Yoto Player 3rd Prize: $75 Dymocks voucher.

Tickets can be purchased at - ROTARY CLUB OF MURRUMBURRAH HARDEN Fundraising Raffle - https://www.rafflelink.com.au/hardenbookweek $5 for 1, $15 for 3, $20 for 5 (1 free), $40 for 10 (2 free).

Participating Schools are Murrumburrah High School, Murrumburrah Public School, Trinity Catholic Primary School, Jugiong Public School and Bunyip Preschool.

Thank you to the sponsors Ziems Butchery, Supabarn Harden, Graymont, The Kruger Trust and Harden District Education Foundation who without their assistance has helped bring this event to life with organisers very grateful for their commitment to the community.

Everyone is welcome to join for a morning of literary adventure, creativity, and community celebration.

Come along and watch the Book Week Parade from11am then stay on for a BBQ.

There is something for everyone at Harden’s 2025 Community Book Week Adventure.

Contact: Erica – 0409 613 644 for more information.