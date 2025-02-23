Hilltops Council has thanked to a Harden business for donating supplies to be used at the Hilltops Pound.

Following the horrific storm that swept through the region earlier this month Supabarn in Harden was forced to remain closed to deal with the fallout and damage caused.

As a result of the damage some of the businesses stock was water damaged.

"Hilltops Council would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Supabarn in Harden for their incredibly generous donation of cat food to the Hilltops Pound," Council said.

"After the recent storm that impacted the township of Harden, we know the devastation was felt by many within the Harden Murrumburrah community.

"Supabarn's roof was damaged, and unfortunately, some of their cat food stock was ruined by the rain.

"Yet in true spirit of community and kindness, they chose to donate what was still goof to the Hilltops Council Pound."

There was so much donated to Hilltops Council, that Council were able to share some of the stock with other LGAs.

"Hilltops Council were able to extend the donation to our neighbouring Councils - Yass, Cowra, Cootamundra and Temora - ensuring that even more pounds and rangers could benefit from this thoughtful gift," Council said.

"Thank you again!"